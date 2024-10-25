RAINED OUT TRIUMPH: Zaragosa picks 2nd PGT title amid weather-marred tourney

Rupert Zaragosa claimed his second Philippine Golf Tour title after heavy rains from Severe tropical depression “Kristine” forced the cancellation of the third and final round of the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic on Friday.

The unrelenting downpour left the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club unplayable, cutting the tournament to 36 holes. An earlier decision on Wednesday had already shortened the event from 72 to 54 holes due to the adverse weather.

Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. attempted to proceed with the third round by starting three flights early Friday, but worsening conditions led to the eventual cancellation. Flooded fairways and bunkers made further play impossible.

Zaragosa’s second-round score of 66, posted before the storm hit, secured him a six-stroke victory over Tony Lascuña and Reymon Jaraula. He finished with a two-day total of six-under 134, winning the tournament presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp.

“I’m super happy with the outcome, despite the shortened tournament,” said Zaragosa in Filipino.

“It would’ve been nice to finish the full 72 holes, but I understand the decision. I was ready to compete in the final 18, but I’m thrilled with this victory.”

Zaragosa earned ₱450,000 for his win, capping off his 2024 season and shifting focus to the upcoming ICTSI Match Play Championship at The Country Club next month.

This victory marks Zaragosa’s second career PGT win, his first being a dominant nine-stroke triumph in Iloilo last year.

He said that win was more memorable because it was a four-round event, but this victory still holds special meaning. He dedicated it to his grandfather, who is recovering in the hospital.

“It’s been a challenging year for me. My game didn’t start off well, but I’m grateful I was able to finish strong and secure this win,” Zaragosa said.

It is rare for a PGT event to be cut to 36 holes. The last time it happened was in 2012 at the same venue, when Zanieboy Gialon edged Lascuña in a sudden-death playoff after the event was shortened to 54 holes.

Looking ahead, Zaragosa has his sights set on qualifying for the Asian Tour through its Q-School in December, hoping to expand his career internationally.

Lascuña and Jaraula, who tied for second at 140, each received ₱232,500. Lascuña shot a 70 in the second round, while Jaraula, last week’s Binitin leg champion, carded a 72.

Six players finished tied for fourth at 141: Collin Wheeler, Keanu Jahns, Russell Bautista, Sean Ramos, Francis Morilla, and first-round leader Michael Bibat. Each earned ₱91,250.