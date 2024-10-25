Quezon City declares state of calamity due to 'Kristine'

The Quezon City Council passed a resolution on 25 October declaring a state of calamity across the city in response to the impact of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

Authored by all 38 city councilors and led by Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, the resolution enables the mobilization of calamity funds and resources, including the Quick Response Funds at both the city and barangay levels.

Sotto noted that all 142 barangays in Quezon City have been affected, with 40 barangays, or 28 percent, experiencing the brunt of the storm. Barangays Tatalon, Bagong Silangan, and Batasan Hills were identified as the hardest-hit areas in urgent need of assistance.

The Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recommended the resolution.