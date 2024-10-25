QC declares state of calamity

The local government of Quezon City on Friday has declared a state of calamity after the onslaught of severe tropical storm “Kristine,” according to Mayor Joy Belmonte.

“We declared a state of calamity so we could use our quick response fund for immediate rehabilitation of affected infrastructure like retaining walls, and for swift clean up as we will need additional trucks and equipment to clear fallen trees and collect debris,” said Belmonte in a statement.

“This state of calamity will also allow the barangays to use their Quick Response Funds to help constituents affected by floods,” she added.

This comes after the Quezon City Council has passed a resolution on 25 October penned and authored by the entire 38-members city councilors led by presiding officer Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto.

Sotto said the entire 142 barangays of the city have been affected and in need of emergency assistance with 40 barangays or 28 percent are more severely affected by the weather disturbance.

This include Barangays Tatalon, Bagong Silangan, Batasan Hills as “hardest hit.”