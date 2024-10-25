Private sector to expand livelihood opportunities — Pulse Asia

The latest survey by Pulse Asia, commissioned by the Stratbase Group, shows a majority of Filipinos believe the private sector is vital in expanding livelihood opportunities and making goods more affordable and accessible. Conducted from 6 to 13 September, the survey involved 1,200 respondents with a ±3% margin of error.

According to the results, 52% of respondents said the private sector aids in expanding livelihood options, while 51% noted its role in making goods more affordable. Additionally, 48% highlighted the private sector's ability to create high-quality jobs, and 43% recognized its impact on improving healthcare services.

Stratbase Group CEO Professor Victor Andres “Dindo” Manhit emphasized the importance of public-private collaboration for sustained economic growth.

“The government sets the direction and creates the enabling environment, while the private sector brings in the capital, innovation, and efficiency needed to implement large-scale projects and be a reliable driver for new industries that support a multitude of linked businesses. Together, they can build a more resilient and competitive economy, addressing both immediate challenges and long-term goals,” Manhit said.

To foster such collaboration, Stratbase will hold the Pilipinas Conference 2024 on 6–7 November in Makati City. Key government officials, including Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla, alongside business leaders such as Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala of Ayala Corporation, are set to discuss initiatives to drive a resilient and competitive economy.

Stratbase Group celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, with Manhit reaffirming its commitment to facilitating essential dialogues across society for shaping the country’s future. “The 2024 Pilipinas Conference is more than just an event; it is a call to action for all who are invested in the country’s future," he said.