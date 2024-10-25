Private sector expanding livelihood opportunities

The latest Pulse Asia survey commissioned by the Stratbase Group revealed that majority of Filipinos believe the private sector helps expand livelihood opportunities and manufacture goods that are more affordable and accessible to Filipino consumers.

The survey conducted from 6 to 13 September asked 1,200 respondents and had a +/- 3-percent margin of error.

Respondents were asked about ways they believed the private sector and the government could help each other to attain economic growth and development. They were given a list of choices and were asked to choose up to three answers.

The survey showed that 52 percent said the private sector could help by expanding livelihood opportunities, while 51 percent said it could help by manufacturing goods that are more affordable and accessible to consumers.

Some 48 percent said the private sector could help by creating higher quality jobs, while 43 percent said they could improve healthcare services.

Other answers included by developing the skills of the Filipino workforce (36 percent), improving the quality of digital services (33 percent) and developing public infrastructure (26 percent).