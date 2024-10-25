Pinoy culture highlights Riyadh season

Filipino culture is taking center stage at Riyadh Season, held at Al Suwaidi Park this coming week as part of Saudi Arabia’s Global Harmony Initiative.

The event features street parades, cultural displays of Filipino folk dances and traditional costumes, and performances by artists, some of whom are from the Philippines.

Booths showcasing Filipino food, handicrafts and fashion items sharing a glimpse of our country will also be around the park.

The event organized by the Saudi Ministry of Media aims to recognize the contributions of the Filipino community to Saudi society. According to Al Suwaidi Park chief manager Sarry Shaaban, Filipinos play a significant role in the Kingdom’s workforce, and the event is their way to show appreciation to the Filipino community.

According to data from 2020, there are around 865, 121 Filipinos in Saudi Arabia. In 2022, the country had the highest number of Filipino migrant workers among Middle Eastern countries at around 450,000.

“I grew up with having Filipinos around me — the house, supermarket, dentist, hospitals, helpers, airports, service industry, engineers. Everywhere we go in Saudi Arabia, the Filipino community is a part of it,” Shaaban said.

The Filipino week is part of the larger Global Harmony program, which showcases the cultures of expatriate communities in Saudi Arabia.

Upcoming events will highlight traditions from India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and other countries, aimed at promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding.