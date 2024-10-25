Phl Open returns as Asian Tour opener

The Asian Tour has confirmed that the Philippine Open will return to its roster in 2025, marking the first time the tournament has been part of the tour since 2015.

The event is scheduled to be held from 23 to 26 January at the Masters Course in Manila Southwoods.

Asian Tour CEO Cho Minn Thant expressed his excitement about the tournament’s revival, noting his personal history with the Philippine Open.

“It’s been too long since the Asian Tour was back in the Philippines. I look forward to opening our season at a familiar place,” he was quoted as saying.

The return of the Philippine Open was made possible through a collaboration between Manila Southwoods and the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP).

Cho highlighted the pivotal role of local golf leaders in rekindling the event, stating that the tournament belongs to the Asian Tour and will have a crucial part in next year’s season.

Regarding the potential longevity of the event on the Asian Tour, Cho noted that they will start with the revival first and hope it snowballs after that.

The tournament is set to feature a starting prize purse of $500,000, with the winner expected to take home approximately $90,000.

Miguel Tabuena, Justin Quiban and Lloyd Go are among the Filipinos currently playing in the Asian Tour.

Tabuena finished second in last year’s Order of merit.

Next year’s Philippine Open hopes to secure additional sponsorships to potentially increase the prize money and enhance broadcasting coverage.

A total of 25 slots have been allocated for Filipino professionals, in addition to other spots for invites and amateurs. He expressed optimism about the number of local players competing for the title.

While discussions about a possible swing event with the Asian Development Tour were noted, Cho indicated that it may not be feasible for the immediate future but remains a consideration for later.

He also mentioned the possibility of the International Series, a set of 10 rotating events, coming to the Philippines, acknowledging that the country is on the radar for future tournaments.

With the Philippine Open’s return, the Asian Tour aims to not only reinvigorate golf in the Philippines but also strengthen the presence of Filipino golfers on the international stage.