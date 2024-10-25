Philippine real estate awards announces nominees

The crème de la crème of the Philippine real estate industry will soon be recognized at this year’s The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards.

The annual award-giving body recently released its official list of nominees, featuring 79 entries across 17 categories. Notably, 46 percent of the nominations came from developers submitting their properties for the first time.

Below is the full list of nominees: Luzon Awards

Best Affordable Condo of the Year 2024

Fullerton Suites by Cathay Land

Garden City by Golden Bay Landholdings, Inc.

Grand Mesa Residences by Wee Community Developers, Inc.

I-Land Residences Sucat by ISOC Land, Inc.

Metrotowne by PHINMA Properties

Quantum Residences by Horizon Land Property Development Corp.

Suntrust Shanata by Suntrust Properties, Inc.

Best Affordable House of the Year 2024

Amaia Scapes Bulacan by Amaia Land Corp.

Bella Vista by Dolmar Land

Claremont by Filinvest Land, Inc.

Northscapes San Jose del Monte by PH1 World Developers

One Amari Place by Taylormade Construction and Realty Corporation

Best Premium Condo of the Year 2024

Astela by Alveo Land Corp.

Hermosa by Crown Asia Properties, Inc., A Vista Land Company

My Enso Lofts by PH1 World Developers, Inc.

The Hotel Residences at Acqua by Century Properties Group Inc.

The Seasons Residences by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation

Wee Comm Centre by Wee Community Developers, Inc.

Best Premium House of the Year 2024

Camella Provence by Camella by Vista Land

PHINMA Maayo San Jose by PHINMA Properties

Pueblo de Oro Courtyards Lipa by Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation

Vermont Settings Alviera by Avida Land Corp.

Best Luxury Condo of the Year 2024

Baron LVXE by Wee Community Developers, Inc.

Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower by North Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Inc.

Park East Place by Alveo Land Corp.

The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences

Best Luxury House of the Year 2024

Likha Residences Alabang - Inner Garden Units by PHINMA PRISM Property Development Corporation

Seafront Residences by Aboitiz Land

Best Mixed-Use Development of the Year 2024

Evo City by Ayala Land Inc.

Pueblo de Oro Townscapes Malvar by Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation

Scala, A Prime Development of Vista Land

Southmont by Ayala Land Inc.

South Park District by Avida Land Corp.

The Arcade by PonteFino Estates

The Hexagon Corporate Center by Sunproperties Development Corporation

Visayas and Mindanao Awards

Best Affordable Condo of the Year 2024

Casa Mira Towers Mandaue by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Intalio Flats Primea by Wee Community Developers, Inc.

One Oasis Cagayan de Oro by Filinvest Land, Inc.

Primeworld District by Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc.

The Southprime Flats by Wee Community Developers, Inc.

Best Affordable House of the Year 2024

Amoa by Aboitiz Land

Casa Mira Homes Butuan by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Emerald Estates by Wee Community Developers, Inc.

Preciousville Subdivision by Softouch Property Development Corporation

Primeworld: The Township by Primeworld Land Holdings Inc.

Best Premium Condo of the Year 2024

202 Peaklane by Anchor Land Holdings, Inc.

Avida Towers Riala by Avida Land Corp.

Crisron Legacy Leisure Residences by Crisron Holiday Builders Inc.

Primeworld Pointe by Primeworld Land Holdings Inc.

Soleia by Vista Manors by Vista Land

Best Premium House of the Year 2024

Breeza Scapes by Priland Development Corporation

Intalio Estates by Wee Community Developers, Inc.

Park Place 2 by Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation

PHINMA Maayo Tugbok by PHINMA Properties

Velmiro Uptown CDO by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Luxury Condo of the Year 2024

Cerule at Solinea by Alveo Land Corp.

Mantawi Residences by RLC Residences

Patio Suites Abreeza by Alveo Land Corp.

Best Luxury House of the Year 2024

Likha Residences Davao by PHINMA Properties

The Ocoy Hotel & Villas by Philswiss United Holdings Corp.

Best Mixed-Use Development of the Year 2024

Astra Centre by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Crisron Legacy Leisure Residences by Crisron Holiday Builders Inc.

Pueblo de Panay Township by Pueblo de Panay, Inc.

Olvera, A Prime Development of Vista Land

Grand Awards

Best Boutique Developer of the Year 2024

Damosa Land, Inc.

ISOC Land, Inc.

Philswiss United Holdings Corp.

PHINMA Properties

Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation

Best Developer of the Year 2024 (Luzon)

Alveo Land Corp.

Avida Land Corp.

Federal Land, Inc.

Filinvest Land, Inc.

RLC Residences

Best Developer of the Year 2024 (Visayas and Mindanao)

Alveo Land Corp.

Avida Land Corp.

Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Filinvest Land, Inc.

RLC Residences

The finalists will undergo deliberation by industry leaders in architecture, construction, interior design and real estate investment. The second part of the stringent screening process is a survey component involving active property buyers and investors.

The results will be announced at the gala night on 21 November at Shangri-La The Fort.