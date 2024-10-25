Philippine real estate awards announces nominees

The crème de la crème of the Philippine real estate industry will soon be recognized at this year’s The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards.
The annual award-giving body recently released its official list of nominees, featuring 79 entries across 17 categories. Notably, 46 percent of the nominations came from developers submitting their properties for the first time.
Below is the full list of nominees: Luzon Awards
Best Affordable Condo of the Year 2024
Fullerton Suites by Cathay Land
Garden City by Golden Bay Landholdings, Inc.
Grand Mesa Residences by Wee Community Developers, Inc.
I-Land Residences Sucat by ISOC Land, Inc.
Metrotowne by PHINMA Properties
Quantum Residences by Horizon Land Property Development Corp.
Suntrust Shanata by Suntrust Properties, Inc.
Best Affordable House of the Year 2024
Amaia Scapes Bulacan by Amaia Land Corp.
Bella Vista by Dolmar Land
Claremont by Filinvest Land, Inc.
Northscapes San Jose del Monte by PH1 World Developers
One Amari Place by Taylormade Construction and Realty Corporation
Best Premium Condo of the Year 2024
Astela by Alveo Land Corp.
Hermosa by Crown Asia Properties, Inc., A Vista Land Company
My Enso Lofts by PH1 World Developers, Inc.
The Hotel Residences at Acqua by Century Properties Group Inc.
The Seasons Residences by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation
Wee Comm Centre by Wee Community Developers, Inc.
Best Premium House of the Year 2024
Camella Provence by Camella by Vista Land
PHINMA Maayo San Jose by PHINMA Properties
Pueblo de Oro Courtyards Lipa by Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation
Vermont Settings Alviera by Avida Land Corp.
Best Luxury Condo of the Year 2024
Baron LVXE by Wee Community Developers, Inc.
Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower by North Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Inc.
Park East Place by Alveo Land Corp.
The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences
Best Luxury House of the Year 2024
Likha Residences Alabang - Inner Garden Units by PHINMA PRISM Property Development Corporation
Seafront Residences by Aboitiz Land
Best Mixed-Use Development of the Year 2024
Evo City by Ayala Land Inc.
Pueblo de Oro Townscapes Malvar by Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation
Scala, A Prime Development of Vista Land
Southmont by Ayala Land Inc.
South Park District by Avida Land Corp.
The Arcade by PonteFino Estates
The Hexagon Corporate Center by Sunproperties Development Corporation
Visayas and Mindanao Awards
Best Affordable Condo of the Year 2024
Casa Mira Towers Mandaue by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
Intalio Flats Primea by Wee Community Developers, Inc.
One Oasis Cagayan de Oro by Filinvest Land, Inc.
Primeworld District by Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc.
The Southprime Flats by Wee Community Developers, Inc.
Best Affordable House of the Year 2024
Amoa by Aboitiz Land
Casa Mira Homes Butuan by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
Emerald Estates by Wee Community Developers, Inc.
Preciousville Subdivision by Softouch Property Development Corporation
Primeworld: The Township by Primeworld Land Holdings Inc.
Best Premium Condo of the Year 2024
202 Peaklane by Anchor Land Holdings, Inc.
Avida Towers Riala by Avida Land Corp.
Crisron Legacy Leisure Residences by Crisron Holiday Builders Inc.
Primeworld Pointe by Primeworld Land Holdings Inc.
Soleia by Vista Manors by Vista Land
Best Premium House of the Year 2024
Breeza Scapes by Priland Development Corporation
Intalio Estates by Wee Community Developers, Inc.
Park Place 2 by Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation
PHINMA Maayo Tugbok by PHINMA Properties
Velmiro Uptown CDO by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
Best Luxury Condo of the Year 2024
Cerule at Solinea by Alveo Land Corp.
Mantawi Residences by RLC Residences
Patio Suites Abreeza by Alveo Land Corp.
Best Luxury House of the Year 2024
Likha Residences Davao by PHINMA Properties
The Ocoy Hotel & Villas by Philswiss United Holdings Corp.
Best Mixed-Use Development of the Year 2024
Astra Centre by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
Crisron Legacy Leisure Residences by Crisron Holiday Builders Inc.
Pueblo de Panay Township by Pueblo de Panay, Inc.
Olvera, A Prime Development of Vista Land
Grand Awards
Best Boutique Developer of the Year 2024
Damosa Land, Inc.
ISOC Land, Inc.
Philswiss United Holdings Corp.
PHINMA Properties
Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation
Best Developer of the Year 2024 (Luzon)
Alveo Land Corp.
Avida Land Corp.
Federal Land, Inc.
Filinvest Land, Inc.
RLC Residences
Best Developer of the Year 2024 (Visayas and Mindanao)
Alveo Land Corp.
Avida Land Corp.
Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
Filinvest Land, Inc.
RLC Residences
The finalists will undergo deliberation by industry leaders in architecture, construction, interior design and real estate investment. The second part of the stringent screening process is a survey component involving active property buyers and investors.
The results will be announced at the gala night on 21 November at Shangri-La The Fort.