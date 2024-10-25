Penalties vs late registration, DL renewal waived

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will waive the penalties for the late registration of motor vehicles and the renewal of driver’s license to help those affected by tropical storm “Kristine.”

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II, said the recommendation to waive the penalties was approved by Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.

In a memorandum, Mendoza said penalties would be waived for the late registration of vehicles with an October 2024 expiration date, and driver’s licenses expiring between 21 and 31 October 2024.

“The penalties shall be waived until 8 November. The validity of the DLs and MV registrations falling within the period are likewise extended until 8 November,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mendoza said that for new vehicle registrations, the late penalty shall be imposed on the next working day after 8 November 2024 for motor vehicles purchased between 21 and 31 October.

He said the waiving of penalties will be nationwide as the storm affected almost the entire country.

“The IT service providers shall see to it that the systems are ready immediately upon issuance of this memorandum,” he said.