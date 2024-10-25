Peace in a pet park

Grief is what we call the emotional reactions and psychological changes we go through after a loss. Legacy is what is left of your pet after he or she dies – in your heart and on this earth. The ways in which we grieve vary, and there are limitless ways to honor and share the lasting impact a beloved pet had in your life.
For many of us, our pets are not just animals but cherished family members who fill our lives with joy, companionship and unwavering loyalty. When the time comes to say goodbye, finding a place that understands the depth of our love and respect for our furry friends is crucial.
While there are many who opt to have their beloved fur-baby cremated and kept at home, there are others who prefer to have their beloved pet buried in a peaceful resting place that they visit as often as they can.
One of the more popular pet cemeteries in the Cavite area is Pet Valley Park and Crematory. It is located on the hills of Silang, Cavite and offers respite to the munings and tagpis who have passed on and their grieving guardians.
It is not uncommon for fur parents to make their way to the cemetery — pet cemetery, that is — on 1 and 2 November.
“Although not widespread, some pet guardians visit during their free time, rather than following traditional practices like All Soul’s Day,” said CJ Uy, business relationship head. “Yes, families often visit together, and after Pet Valley, they explore nearby Cavite attractions such as Tagaytay for relaxation and dining.”
Never long enough
Many pet parents believe that no matter how long your beloved dog or cat has been in your life, it never feels long enough when the time comes to say goodbye. The heartbreak of losing a family member cannot be denied, but there are ways to honor your pet’s legacy with dignity and love and help soften your grief at the same time.
Most mental health experts believe that finding ways to honor loved ones who have passed is an important part of an often very complicated grieving process.
Grieving to some degree is important for many reasons, including preserving the memory of the one you lost, helping you heal, helping you move forward and gain closure, and helping you process feelings such as anger, sadness, resentment and guilt.
You may have different people tell you how to grieve the “right” way, but everyone’s path is different. It’s important to be patient with yourself and find your own direction.
“We care for various pets at Pet Valley, including dogs, cats, snakes, pigs, hamsters, tortoises and more,” added CJ. “But while there are not many, some pet owners celebrate their pets birthdays with us.”
Yo those who are not pet lovers among us, it might seem a little strange. But for a pet-parent, there is nothing ‘strange’ about grief and loss of a pet.
“We’ve witnessed many heartwarming moments at the park,” CJ added. “These moments make our work fulfilling.”