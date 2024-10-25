Peace in a pet park

Grief is what we call the emotional reactions and psychological changes we go through after a loss. Legacy is what is left of your pet after he or she dies – in your heart and on this earth. The ways in which we grieve vary, and there are limitless ways to honor and share the lasting impact a beloved pet had in your life.

For many of us, our pets are not just animals but cherished family members who fill our lives with joy, companionship and unwavering loyalty. When the time comes to say goodbye, finding a place that understands the depth of our love and respect for our furry friends is crucial.

While there are many who opt to have their beloved fur-baby cremated and kept at home, there are others who prefer to have their beloved pet buried in a peaceful resting place that they visit as often as they can.

One of the more popular pet cemeteries in the Cavite area is Pet Valley Park and Crematory. It is located on the hills of Silang, Cavite and offers respite to the munings and tagpis who have passed on and their grieving guardians.

It is not uncommon for fur parents to make their way to the cemetery — pet cemetery, that is — on 1 and 2 November.

“Although not widespread, some pet guardians visit during their free time, rather than following traditional practices like All Soul’s Day,” said CJ Uy, business relationship head. “Yes, families often visit together, and after Pet Valley, they explore nearby Cavite attractions such as Tagaytay for relaxation and dining.”