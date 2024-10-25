PCSO aids 'Julian' victims in Ilocos Norte

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) delivered 3,000 food packs to residents of Ilocos Norte affected by Typhoon Julian, which devastated the region and its surrounding areas last September.

The PCSO Corporate Planning Department spearheaded the turnover of the food packs last 4 October to the office of Governor Mathew Manotoc and the office of Congressman Sandro Marcos with the assistance of the PCSO Ilocos Branch Office.

The donation is under the PCSO's corporate social responsibility program, which aims to help and provide relief and response to disaster-stricken areas.