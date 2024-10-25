Paolo Duterte on VP tirades: 'normal' when you're the enemy

Tirades against Vice President Sara Duterte are "normal," according to her brother, Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte, who noted that their family is viewed as an "enemy" by the Marcos administration.

The VP has been the subject of growing criticism and a congressional probe, but Rep. Duterte is unfazed, attributing it to the nature of national politics.

"That's normal because we are the administration's enemy. Who are those commenting? Of course, their allies," he said in an ambush interview. "That's normal in politics."

While the VP faces a House investigation into alleged fund misuse, her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, is also under scrutiny from both the House and Senate over his controversial drug war.

Rep. Duterte suggested these investigations were influenced by high-ranking officials intent on targeting their family. "To investigate the Dutertes. That perhaps was the mandate to them," he said, referring to Congress members.

VP Duterte recently directed harsh criticism toward her former running mate, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., confirming a rift within the UniTeam ticket that led their 2022 campaign. She claimed their relationship was purely political, rooted in winning the election.

In a recent press briefing, the VP openly criticized the effectiveness of Marcos Jr.'s administration, saying she had even fantasized about beheading him out of frustration. She also threatened to exhume and dispose of the remains of Marcos’ late father in the West Philippine Sea should the political attacks on her family persist.

Her strong remarks sparked backlash, particularly among administration allies, who viewed her statements as inappropriate for the country’s second-highest official.