Pagdanganan zooms into LPGA Maybank contention

The Philippines Bianca Pagdanganan picked up birdies left and right in Friday’s second round, but her trip to the clubhouse was disrupted by a double bogey in the back in the LPGA Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

Pagdanganan, starting from the back nine, momentarily held the stop spot in the $3-million tournament when she went ablaze with eight birdies.

Along the way she birdied 10, 12, 14, 15, 18, 2, 3 and 4, but came the par-4 seventh she stumbled with a double bogey to allow the others to overtake.

She finished the round at six-under 66 for an eight-under 136. It was still a big boost for the Paris Olympics fourth placer as she is within striking distance of the leaders.

Marina Alex of the United States was only three shots away after an impressive eight-under 64. More players, including those in contention were still on the field.

Pagdanganan, who fired a 70 on the first round, found 13 of the 14 fairways and was driving 240 yards on average last Friday.

She only needed 26 putts for the round and was 15 of 18 in greens in regulation.