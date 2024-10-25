Packetworx advances Phl digitalization with two-day IoT conference

Packetworx, the only local Internet of Things (IoT) technology social enterprise, will host IoTCon 2024 on 29-30 October, showcasing innovative IoT solutions and promoting digital transformation across the country.

“The main goal of IoTCon 2024 is to drive the expansion of IoT solutions in the Philippines by creating a collaborative environment where local and global stakeholders can connect, share insights, and explore innovative technologies,” said Packetworx Chief Marketing Officer Raisa Orbon on Friday.

Orbon highlighted this year’s expanded scope: “Compared to last year, IoTCon 2024 offers a broader scope and more strategic content. This year, we are featuring roundtable discussions where participants can engage directly with LoRa Alliance members, government bodies, and industry leaders."

Under the theme “Connected Ecosystem in Building the IoT-Ready Philippines,” IoTCon 2024 seeks to bring together industry professionals, government representatives, and global IoT stakeholders to foster collaboration and explore connected technologies.

A focal point of the event will be LoRa (Long Range) technology, recognized for its low-power, long-range capabilities crucial for scalable IoT deployments in smart city infrastructure, agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

“The LoRa Alliance’s participation amplifies the event’s credibility and global reach. Their exhibitions will demonstrate cutting-edge LoRaWAN use cases, from smart energy solutions to disaster management systems,” Orbon noted.

Keynote speakers, including Packetworx CEO Arnold Bagabaldo, will discuss IoT advancements and collaboration opportunities among government, private sectors, and international partners.

With an anticipated 3,000 attendees, IoTCon 2024 will offer networking opportunities, feature around 50 exhibitors, and present the latest in IoT through live demonstrations.