Packetworx advances digitalization thrust

Packetworx, the Philippines’ only Internet of Things (IoT) technology social enterprise, is set to host a conference at the end of the month aimed at highlighting innovative IoT solutions and driving the country’s digital transformation.

“The main goal of IoTCon 2024 is to drive the expansion of IoT solutions in the Philippines by creating a collaborative environment where local and global stakeholders can connect, share insights, and explore innovative technologies,” Packetworx chief marketing officer Raisa Orbon said on Friday.

She emphasized that this year’s event will be more expansive than previous iterations.

“Compared to last year, IoTCon 2024 offers a broader scope and more strategic content. This year, we are featuring roundtable discussions where participants can engage directly with LoRa Alliance members, government bodies, and industry leaders,” Orbon said.

With the theme “Connected Ecosystem in Building the IoT-Ready Philippines,” IoTCon 2024 aims to serve as a crucial platform for industry professionals, government representatives, and global IoT stakeholders to come together, collaborate, and explore the potential of connected technologies.

Long-range tech highlighted

A key highlight of this year’s event will be the focus on LoRa (Long Range) technology, known for its low-power, long-range capabilities, which are essential for scalable IoT deployments in areas such as smart city infrastructure, agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

“The LoRa Alliance’s participation amplifies the event’s credibility and global reach. Their exhibitions will demonstrate cutting-edge LoRaWAN use cases, from smart energy solutions to disaster management systems,” Orbon explained.

The conference will include opening remarks and keynote presentations that outline the roadmap for an IoT-ready Philippines. Arnold Bagabaldo, CEO of Packetworx, will discuss IoT advancements and collaboration opportunities among government, private sectors, and international partners.

Through its collaboration with the LoRa Alliance, Packetworx intends to foster valuable networking opportunities at the core of IoTCon 2024.