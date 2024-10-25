Over 3 million Pinoys affected by ‘Kristine’

Over three million Filipinos in 12 regions were heavily affected by severe tropical storm “Kristine,” the Department of Social Welfare and Development reported Friday.

The DSWD said the number comprised 805,684 families or 3,330,842 individuals in Regions 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan Valley) 3 (Central Luzon), 4-A (Calabarzon), 4-B (Mimaropa), 5 (Bicol), 6 (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas), 8 (Eastern Visayas), 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), 10 (Northern Mindanao), 12 (Soccsksargen), National Capital Region (NCR), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Caraga and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The figures were based on the 6 a.m., 25 October report of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Operations Management, Information and Communication (DROMIC) office and the numbers could still rise.

On orders of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian flew to Camarines Sur on Friday morning to monitor the situation on the ground and the disaster operations across the province.

“In Camarines Sur, nine of 36 towns are fully submerged and six towns are partially flooded. Food is being distributed house-to-house using boats,” Gatchalian reported to the President.

The DSWD will augment the province’s food supply, he said.

He said he would meet with Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion, whose city was one of the hardest hit by “Kristine.” He was joined by DSWD Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio.

Meanwhile, according to DSWD Disaster Response Management Group Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, the department has so far extended P111,133,601 worth of humanitarian assistance to Kristine-affected families.

“We have provided over P111 million in augmentation support to LGUs. These include not just family food packs but also non-food items such as family, hygiene, kitchen and sleeping kits, water containers, and shelter materials like family tents and modular tents,” Dumlao, also the DSWD spokesperson, said.