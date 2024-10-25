NPA leader linked in 2007 kidnapping arrested

Joint elements of the police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) arrested a ranking official of the CPP-NPA-NDF and a cohort during the service of an arrest warrant in Fairview Park Subdivision, Quezon City, at dawn Thursday.

A report gathered from the office of Southern Police District Director of Police Brigadier General Bernard R. Yang showed the operation was conducted on 24 October around 5:45 a.m.

The arresting team was the SPD Special Operations Unit, District Intelligence Division, AFP, Fairview Police Station QCPD, and CIDG-NCR.

The target is alias Wigberto, 68, CPP-NPA-NDF secretary who is wanted for two counts of kidnapping with murder.

He is also known by several aliases, including Benjamin Mendoza and Alejandro Montalan. He served as Secretary of the Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee (STRPC) and a member of the Political Bureau (POLITBURO) of the CPP-NPA-NDF.

He is accused of involvement in the 2007 kidnapping and murder of PFC Erebeto Eclavea and Richard Cortizano in Quezon Province.

The authorities also arrested his cohort, identified as Marjory, 35 years old, for obstruction of justice after she tried to conceal Wigberto’s identity.

The operation was conducted based on warrants issued by Hon. Rodolfo Obnamia Jr. of the Regional Trial Court Branch 64, Mauban, Quezon, with no bail recommended for Wigberto.

A complaint for obstruction of justice has been filed against Marjory, while Wigberto is currently under the custody of CIDG-SPDFU.

Yang expressed appreciation for the successful operation as a result of the collaboration of the joint law enforcement and allied partners of the PNP in ensuring the safety and security of the communities.

He said, "We will continue to work closely with our counterparts to enforce the law against CPP-NPA-NDF criminals, ensuring they can no longer spread fear and violence. We also urge remaining members to abandon the armed struggle, return to the fold of the law, and rebuild their lives with their families."