NoCot encounter: Three members of a lawless group wounded

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Soldiers of the 34th Infantry Battalion (34IB) clashed with 30 fully armed lawless elements for an hour in Aleosan, North Cotabato.

Three suspects were wounded, along with a suspect. Several firearms were seized from the lawless group or recovered from the encounter site.

According to Lt. Col. Edgardo Batinay, commander of the 34th Infantry Battalion (34IB), they received information that armed followers of alias Nasser and Montasser were heading toward Sitio Tubak, Barangay Pagangan, North Cotabato, on board two multicabs, a pickup, and three motorcycles.

Batinay said they immediately conducted an operation that resulted in a clash with the group of about 30 fully armed men in Barangay Bagolibas in Aleosan, North Cotabato.

The exchange of heavy gunfire lasted for about 60 minutes, Batinay said. A total of 21 suspects, aside from the three wounded, were arrested.

Among the firearms and ordnance the soldiers recovered were five M16 rifles; two M14 rifles; one grenade; seven bandoliers; ammunition and magazines, and their utilized vehicles.

The soldier who sustained wounds from the encounter was immediately brought to Midsayap Diagnostic Center and Hospital for medical care.