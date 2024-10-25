MMFF’s golden year reveals star-studded final lineup

In a significant moment for Philippine cinema, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) recently unveiled the final entries for its upcoming 50th edition at a well-attended press conference at The Podium. This year’s festival promises to be more vibrant and dynamic, showcasing the rich talent and diversity of the Filipino film industry.
Former Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos graced the event, underscoring the government’s continued support for the arts and entertainment sector.
The reveal was further enlivened by the presence of Vice Ganda, the star of one of the newly announced film entries, alongside other notable luminaries, such as acclaimed director Jun Robles Lana and Mark Salamat; producers Perci Intalan, Nessa Valdellon, Madonna Tamayo, Carlo Lopez and Jojo Oconer; TV5 president and chief executive officer Jane Basas; vice president for Production Operations Camille Montano; fan-favorite actress Neomi Gonzales; Kakkie Teodoro, Alexa Miro, esteemed actors Kokoy de Santos, David Ezra and Rob Gomez. Their participation reinforces the festival’s reputation as a premier event that attracts the finest talents in the industry.
The announcement has been eagerly anticipated by fans and industry stakeholders alike, adding to the already high excitement for the festival’s golden anniversary. The final five films, chosen from a pool of numerous high-quality submissions, highlight the festival’s commitment to presenting a diverse array of stories — from heartwarming tales and comedies to thought-provoking dramas and epic adventures — ensuring a rich cinematic experience for audiences of all tastes.
In line with celebrating its milestone year, the MMFF also unveiled a special edition trophy, crafted by renowned Filipino artist Jefré. His innovative design pays homage to Philippine cinema’s historical journey and its bright future, symbolizing the prestigious achievement of winning at the festival.
The MMFF remains an essential platform for showcasing Filipino artistry to the world and promoting the local film industry. “As we commemorate our 50th year, we look back with pride at the growth and achievements of the MMFF. But more importantly, we look forward to the future it helps to shape — one where Filipino cinema continues to thrive and inspire,” said MMFF chairperson Atty. Romando Artes during the event.
The festival is set to run from 25 December to 7 January with a lineup that promises to captivate and entertain, reinforcing the MMFF’s role in nurturing and celebrating Philippine cinema.
Here are the 10 official entries:
And The Breadwinner Is... (ABS-CBN Films / The IdeaFirst Company)
Lead stars: Vice Ganda, Eugene Domingo, Jhong Hilario, Gladys Reyes, Maris Racal, Kokoy de Santos
Topakk (Nathan Studios / Strawdogs Studio Productions)
Lead stars: Arjo Atayde, Julia Montes, Sid Lucero, Kokoy de Santo
Uninvited (Mentorque Productions / Project 8 Projects)
Lead stars: Vilma Santos, Aga Muhlach, Nadine Lustre, Tirso Cruz III, Lotlot de Leon, Mylene Dizon
Isang Himala (Kapitol Films / Uxs, Inc.)
Lead stars: Aicelle Santos, Bituin Escalante, David Ezra, Victor Robinson
My Future You (Regal Entertainment, Inc.)
Lead stars: Seth Fedelin, Francine Diaz
Hold Me Close (Viva Films)
Lead stars: Carlo Aquino, Julia Barretto
Green Bones (GMA Pictures / GMA Public Affairs / Brightburn Productions)
Lead stars: Dennis Trillo, Ruru Madrid, Iza Calzado, Kylie Padilla, Alessandra de Rossi, Sienna Stevens
Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital (Reality MM Studios, Inc.)
Lead stars: Enrique Gil, Jane de Leon, Rob Gomez, Alexa Miro, MJ Lastimosa
Espantaho (Quantum Films / Cineko Productions / Purple Bunny Productions)
Lead stars: Judy Ann Santos, Lorna Tolentino, Eugene Domingo, Janice de Belen, JC Santos, Mon Confiado, Chanda Romero
The Kingdom (APT Entertainment, Inc. / MZET TV Productions, Inc. / MQuest Ventures, Inc.)
Lead stars: Vic Sotto, Piolo Pascual, Cristine Reyes, Sid Lucero, Sue Ramirez