MMFF’s golden year reveals star-studded final lineup

The announcement has been eagerly anticipated by fans and industry stakeholders alike, adding to the already high excitement for the festival’s golden anniversary. The final five films, chosen from a pool of numerous high-quality submissions, highlight the festival’s commitment to presenting a diverse array of stories — from heartwarming tales and comedies to thought-provoking dramas and epic adventures — ensuring a rich cinematic experience for audiences of all tastes.

In line with celebrating its milestone year, the MMFF also unveiled a special edition trophy, crafted by renowned Filipino artist Jefré. His innovative design pays homage to Philippine cinema’s historical journey and its bright future, symbolizing the prestigious achievement of winning at the festival.

The MMFF remains an essential platform for showcasing Filipino artistry to the world and promoting the local film industry. “As we commemorate our 50th year, we look back with pride at the growth and achievements of the MMFF. But more importantly, we look forward to the future it helps to shape — one where Filipino cinema continues to thrive and inspire,” said MMFF chairperson Atty. Romando Artes during the event.