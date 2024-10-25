Megaworld by the beach

Property giant Megaworld, pioneer of the “Live, work, play” township concept in the Philippines, is further expanding its township footprint to the North.

The company is developing 84 hectares of land along the western coastline of Laoag City into a premium mixed-use beachfront township.

To be called Ilocandia Coastown, the township will feature upscale residential developments, a shophouse district, and a commercial district, as well as its own town center that will serve as an iconic focal point of the entire development.

The entire development will have architectural inspiration drawn from Filipino and Spanish heritage designs.

Ilocandia Coastown also has its own 1.4-kilometer beach line, and includes an area of sand dunes, which Ilocos Norte has been famous for.

It is strategically located just adjacent to the world-famous Fort Ilocandia Hotel, and is only around 15 minutes away from Laoag International Airport. It is also less than 30 minutes away from the historic Paoay Church.

A study conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority last April revealed that Ilocos region is the third fastest growing economy in the Philippines, next only to Central Visayas and Western Visayas.

Laoag City was also one of the 25 cities identified by the Department of Information and Communications Technology for their Digital Cities 2025 program as a “viable business center capable of strengthening the countryside’s economic development.”

“This is a wonderful start for our group’s investment in the Ilocos Region, particularly in the capital city of Laoag. We see a lot of opportunities in this part of the country especially on tourism, and we hope to unlock these opportunities through this development,” says Kevin Tan, president and CEO, Alliance Global Group, the parent company of Megaworld.

“We are already present in Central and Western Visayas, the two fastest growing regions in the country when it comes to local economy. Now it’s time to be in Ilocos to complete our presence in the three fastest growing regions in the country today. We are very excited to showcase our signature township lifestyle in Ilocandia,” says Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, president, Megaworld.

Megaworld is spending P15 billion to develop Ilocandia Coastown in the next 10 years.

Ilocandia Coastown is Megaworld’s 34th township development and the company’s very first property development in the entire Northern Luzon.