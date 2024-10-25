Mazda ‘Driven by Passion’ at the 9th Phl International Motor Show

Under the theme ‘Driven by Passion,’ Mazda Philippines highlighted its iconic Jinba-ittai philosophy—the seamless connection between driver and car.

Key highlights include:

The Mazda MX-30 R-EV, equipped with the innovative e-Skyactiv-R powertrain, exemplifies the future of Mazda’s electric vehicle technology.

A race-optimized MX-5 Miata, specially prepared for the Philippine Endurance Cup, showcasing Mazda’s dedication to motorsports.

The launch of the AutoExe Customization Program, introduced high-performance parts designed to enhance Mazda's driving dynamics and design.

These exciting developments reaffirm Mazda’s ongoing commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and delivering thrilling driving experiences.