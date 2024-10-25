Manila LGU evacuates over 1K families

The local government of Manila rescued 1,055 families whose houses were situated along the shoreline of Manila Bay during the onslaught of severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that based on a consolidated report from the city’s Department of Social Welfare chief Re Fugoso, the affected families were brought to various evacuation sites.

There, they were provided with basic necessities such as modular tents, food, hygiene kits and hot meals.

The chairpersons of the affected barangays thanked Lacuna for the swift assistance and the mayor also visited them to check on their condition, accompanied by Fugoso.

According to the final consolidated report from Fugoso, the mayor said that the number of families that needed to be evacuated came mostly from the first district of Tondo, numbering 574 in all. They were brought to various evacuation centers in the area.

In District 2, still in Tondo, 39 families from Barangays 199, 200, and 194, and three unattached individuals, were brought to barangay halls and evacuation centers.

Over at District 3, a total of 136 families and two unattached individuals from Barangay 275 were brought to the Delpan Evacuation Center.

For District 5, two unattached individuals and 39 families from Barangays 775 and 740 were brought to the multi-purpose hall and barangay hall, respectively.

In District 6, the affected families totaled 286, coming from Barangays 598, 895, 894, 893, 607, 903, 897, 901, 902, and 606. They were evacuated to Likha and Damka Evacuation Centers, barangay halls, covered courts, multi-purpose halls, Cardinal Church and the Baseco Atienza Elementary School.

Fugoso said the families are beginning to go back to their respective homes.

Meanwhile, the local government of Manila deployed a 14-member team from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) to Naga City to assist in relief operations in the aftermath of severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

Lacuna and the MDRRMO coordinated directly with Naga City officials on the measure to assist the storm-hit city.

The MDRRMO team left for Naga City with a mobile water filtration system, two rescue boats with outboard motors, two rescue trucks and a transporter truck.

The mayor assured Manileños that rescue teams were also ready to assist residents as heavy downpours from “Kristine also battered Metro Manila.