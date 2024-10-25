Malabon, Navotas floods subside

Some roads in the Camanava area have started to recede as rain showers from severe tropical storm “Kristine” lessen.

In Malabon City, numerous roads are under 4 to 5 inches of floodwater. Meanwhile, Abba Street in Barangay Tinajeros is still not passable due to 12 inches of flood.

The pumping stations in Barangay Longos, San Agustin, Tañong, Flores, Baritan, Acacia, Potrero, Maysilo and Hulong Duhat were also checked by the city engineering office.

As of 7 a.m., there were 205 families that have evacuated, or at least 800 individuals.

In Navotas City, Mayor John Rey Tiangco visited the local evacuation centers. He noted that some residents had gone home already as the weather gradually improved.

The water level in La Mesa Dam has begun to recede after reaching 79.9 meters last night.

Last night, PAGASA issued a situationer report towards the residents in the low-lying areas of Quezon City, Malabon and Valenzuela due to the possible overflow of La Mesa Dam.

To recall, areas of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela (Camanava) were flooded as “Kristine” brought heavy rains to the area.

In Caloocan City, the area of C3 road and the Maypajo area was flooded on Thursday early morning due to the continuous heavy rains, but the water has subsided already.

In Malabon City, numerous areas are under 5 to 6 inches of floodwaters.

Rizal Avenue in Barangay San Agustin, and Governor Pascual in Barangay Panghulo are among the areas with 5-6 inches of flood.

The local government of Malabon said that all roads are still passable to all types of vehicles.

In Malabon alone, they have 101 familial evacuees, which is equal to 405 individuals in its 10 evacuation centers.

The pumping stations in the coastal areas of Navotas City are also functioning. Several flooded areas in the city have subsided already.

The City Engineering Office of Malabon City also ensured that the pumping stations in different barangays were functioning to drive the floodwaters back to their riverbanks.

In Valenzuela City, numerous areas in Barangays Malanday and Dalandanan have experienced gutter-level floodwaters.