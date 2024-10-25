LTO chief cancels leaves for relief efforts

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II on Friday ordered the cancellation of the leaves of absence of all law enforcement officers of the agency to maximize the assistance for the smooth flow of aid relief operations in Luzon and the Visayas.

Mendoza said the order complies with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for continuous and efficient delivery of aid to the areas severely affected by tropical storm “Kristine.”

President Marcos earlier issued an urgent directive to all government agencies to extend assistance to the victims of the weather disturbance.

Among the worst-hit areas are the Bicol region and the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas.

Following this directive, Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista immediately ordered Mendoza to mobilize all assets to assist passengers, commuters and motorists on the road.

“In line with this directive and upon instructions of DoTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, all leaves of enforcers and key regional and district officers in storm-affected areas in Luzon and the Visayas, are hereby canceled until further instructions,” said Mendoza.

“Their presence is crucial in maintaining order and assisting in the smooth flow of aid and relief operations,” he added.

Several trucks loaded with food and other necessities were either on their way or are now being prepared for travel to the affected areas.

Rescue boats and other equipment, along with search and rescue teams, were already committed to be sent to the affected areas, especially those that are still flooded.

“As part of this response, the role of our law enforcement officers is crucial to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of motorists and commuters in the affected regions,” Mendoza said.

“All LTO law enforcement officers in Luzon and Visayas are further directed to ensure visibility in your assigned areas of responsibility to assist motorists, commuters and stranded passengers affected by the disaster and be prepared to mobilize tow trucks and other necessary equipment to aid in clearing roadways and ensuring access for emergency vehicles and relief operations,” he added.

Mendoza said the cooperation and dedication of all LTO personnel are crucial in this national emergency to ensure public safety and the swift delivery of humanitarian aid.