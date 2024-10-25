Liam Payne’s death linked to severe injuries and bleeding

Liam Payne’s preliminary autopsy report indicated that he died of polytrauma, which refers to multiple life-threatening injuries, and severe bleeding.

The One Direction member fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 16 October. However, a police statement claimed that he jumped from the balcony. He was 31.

Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 16 stated that the singer’s preliminary autopsy report showed he died from polytrauma and internal and external hemorrhage. Forensic experts discovered 25 injuries, which were caused by “a fall from a height.”

Albert Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, also added that Payne appeared to have fractured his skull due to the fall, which was “about 13 or 14 meters” or approximately 43 to 46 feet.

The ongoing investigation is “aimed at determining the possible involvement of third parties in the events prior to the victim’s death,” according to the prosecutor’s office. There is no evidence of foul play.

Alone

The investigation suggests that Payne was alone in his hotel room when the fall occurred.

According to the press release, the singer was “going through some type of outbreak from substance abuse.” Several substances were found in Payne’s room, indicating alcohol and drug use.

Payne traveled to Argentina with his girlfriend, American actress Kate Cassidy.

“I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days has felt real,” she wrote in her Instagram stories on Friday, 18 October. “Liam, my angel. [...] I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you, Liam.”

1D’s reactions

One Direction shared their statement on social media regarding Payne’s death.

“The memories we shared with [Liam] will be treasured forever,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. The last post prior to this one was from 2020, commemorating 10 years since One Direction started.

Each band member also expressed their feelings on Instagram.

“Liam was, in my opinion, the most vital part of One Direction,” Louis Tomlinson shared, noting that Payne was the closest to him in the band. “His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing — the list goes on. Thank you for shaping us, Liam.”

Zayn Malik’s statement echoes Tomlinson’s. “When it came to [music], Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison. [...] I was always happy to know that, no matter what happened on stage, we could always rely on you to steer the ship in the right direction.”

They all described Payne as an optimist. “Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve; he had an energy for life that was infectious,” Harry Styles said.

“We got to live out our wildest dreams together, and I will cherish every moment we had forever,” Niall Horan shared.

The band’s top hits include “What Makes You Beautiful,” “One Thing” and “Best Song Ever.” They disbanded in 2016, but hopes for a reunion concert remain in Directioners’ hearts.