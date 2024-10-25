Lenovo partners with FIFA World Cup

At its annual Tech World event, Lenovo announced a landmark partnership with FIFA, becoming the official technology partner for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. The agreement places Lenovo in FIFA’s top sponsorship tier and marks the first collaboration between the tech giant and the world football governing body.

The partnership will cover the 2026 men’s tournament, set to take place across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, as well as the 2027 women’s tournament, which will be hosted by Brazil. Lenovo’s products, including its ThinkPad laptops, Motorola mobile phones, servers, and AI-powered technologies, will be integrated into both events, aiming to enhance fan experiences and improve tournament analytics.

Yuanqing Yang, Lenovo’s chairman and CEO, expressed the company’s excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the transformative role of technology in global sports. “As one of the world’s leading technology companies, we’re delighted to partner with the world’s most popular sport,” Yang said. “Lenovo will be powering the largest sporting and entertainment events in history, meeting unprecedented global demand for data processing and technology.”

Yang added that Lenovo’s cutting-edge innovations would support FIFA’s vision of using technology to elevate the game and deliver an engaging fan experience.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomed Lenovo as a new partner, highlighting the role of data and technology in enhancing football’s reach. “At FIFA, we are committed to growing the game globally and making football accessible for all,” Infantino said. “In Lenovo, we have a partner who will support us as we evolve, investing in digital technology and artificial intelligence for future generations.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will make history by featuring 48 teams for the first time, hosted by three nations. It will be the third time Mexico has hosted the event, while the United States will see the tournament return after hosting in 1994. For Canada, 2026 marks the debut of the senior men’s tournament on its soil.