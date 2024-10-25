Landslide kills farmer during ‘Kristine’ onslaught

BAGUIO CITY — A farmer died moments after being struck by a landslide during severe tropical storm “Kristine” on Thursday at Barangay Buyacaoan, Buguias, Benguet.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Jasper Jones D. Amoy, a resident of Bay-o Central, Kibungan, Benguet, who worked as a farmer at the Buguias farm where the landslide occurred.

According to the Buguias Municipal Police, Amoy was tending to his vegetable garden when the soil suddenly eroded and hit him.

He was quickly recovered and rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. No other injuries were reported.

The police suggested that the soil may have been softened by continuous rain, despite the lack of strong downpours.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Atok in Benguet reported several landslides, including rockslides. Crews carried out clearing operations to keep the roads, especially the Halsema Highway, passable for motorists.

In Bontoc, Mountain Province, the body of a 60-year-old man, Francis Angel, who was reported missing after falling into the Chico River on 24 October, was recovered on the morning of 25 October.

His remains were retrieved by the Search and Retrieval Team between Malitep, Balili, and Gonogon, Bontoc.