La Salle eyes quarters berth

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

11 a.m. — UST vs FEU

2 p.m. — UE vs La Salle

5 p.m. — Ateneo vs UP

Fancied De La Salle University tries to close in on a quarterfinals twice-to-beat advantage in a showdown against feisty University of the East in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-season Championship today at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Action resumes following Friday’s postponement of games due to inclement weather brought on by severe storm Kristine with the Lady Spikers and Lady Warriors clashing at 2 p.m. in Pool E

Locking horns at 11 a.m. are University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University while the other Pool F pairing pits Ateneo de Manila University against University of the Philippines at 5 p.m. to cap a packed playdate of the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

But all eyes will be on title favorite La Salle as it shoots for a second straight victory in the second round after snapping three-peat-seeking National University’s 28-game winning streak since 2022 in an exciting, 32-30, 14-25, 25-22, 25-21, decision last Sunday.

The Lady Spikers behind the battle-tested duo of Angel Canino and Shevana Laput scored a morale-boosting revenge over the Lady Bulldogs in their first SSL meeting since the 2022 winner-take-all title match of the prestigious tournament, which has Smart Sports, PLDT Fibr, Mikasa, Asics, Rebel Sports, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Commission on Higher Education, Philippine Sports Commission, and SM Tickets as technical partners.

However, the Lady Warriors bannered by the high-scoring trio of Casiey Dongallo, Jelai Gajero and KC Cepada are sure to give La Salle a run for its money.

UE is coming off a dominating, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23, win over reigning three-peat National Collegiate Athletic Association champion College of Saint Benilde to bounce back from a five-set loss to the Growling Tigresses to end the first round.

On the other hand, UST aims to draw closer to clinching a quarters incentive against debuting FEU in their rescheduled battle following the postponement of games.

The Tigresses opened the round with a sweep of the Blue Eagles last Sunday to remain unscathed after five outings overall.

The Lady Tamaraws will return to action following a two-week break after a three-game sweep of the first round.

Ateneo hopes to get back on the winning track against the Fighting Maroons eyeing to start the quarters bonus race on a high note.

Meanwhile, the league will still honor the tickets purchased for the postponed 25 October 25. Ticketholders may watch the games on 26 or 27 October.

25 October tickets are valid for one-time use only.