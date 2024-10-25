KIA ELECTRIFIED: The EV9 SUV major step toward electric mobility

Kia, through its official distributor ACMobility, unveiled the much-anticipated Kia EV9 all-electric SUV at the 2024 Philippine International Motor Show. Building on the success of the EV6, the launch reinforces Kia’s commitment to electrification, setting new benchmarks for luxury electric vehicles in the country.

The Kia EV9 GT-Line is a major step toward electric mobility in the Philippines, combining cutting-edge technology with premium features, redefining luxury for families and executives alike.

The EV9 merges style, performance, and practicality, making it a top choice for those seeking a blend of elegance and functionality.

“With Kia Philippines, we are proud to introduce the EV9, a luxurious, forward-thinking solution aligned with our vision for electrified mobility,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility.

“We aim to deliver not only accessibility but also the premium quality and advanced technology that our customers expect.”

As Kia’s flagship EV, the EV9 boasts sleek, futuristic styling. Measuring 5,015 mm long, 1,980 mm wide, and 1,780 mm tall, it has already earned accolades, including the 2024 Red Dot Best of the Best Award, 2024 Electric Vehicle of the Year, and World Car of the Year honors.

Its standout features include Star Map LED headlights, Auto-flush Door Handles, and Digital Side Mirrors, embodying Kia’s global design aesthetic.

The EV9 rides on 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 285/45 tires, with 177 mm of ground clearance, giving it a commanding road presence. The digital tiger face further enhances its bold design.

“Kia EV9’s global recognition shows our commitment to electrified mobility,” said Brian Buendia, COO of Kia Philippines.

“Starting with the EV6, we are now leading the shift toward electric vehicles in the automotive industry.”

Inside, the EV9 features two 12.3-inch displays — one for the digital instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment system. The cabin is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 14-speaker Meridian Surround Sound system for a premium audio experience.

The EV9’s three-row seating offers spacious accommodation, with front Ergo Motion Seats providing eight-way power and lumbar support. The second row features Premium Relaxation Seats with massage functions, while a Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control system ensures comfort for all passengers.

The EV9 also includes wireless charging, ambient mood lighting, and the V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) feature, allowing users to power devices inside and outside the vehicle, enhancing convenience for modern lifestyles.

Powered by dual electric motors producing 384 PS and 700 Nm of torque, the EV9 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5 seconds. It also offers a towing capacity of 2,268 kg and a 505-kilometer combined city and highway range with its 99.8 kWh battery.

Charging options include an 11 kW AC charger for a full charge in 9 hours and 45 minutes, or a 350 kW DC fast charger that achieves 10 percent to 80 percent in just 24 minutes.

The EV9 offers Normal, Sport, and Eco driving modes, with all-wheel drive for enhanced performance. Its DriveWise safety suite includes features such as Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2.0. Ten airbags and other passive safety systems ensure maximum protection.

The Kia EV9 GT-Line is priced at P5,888,000. It comes in Ocean Blue, Snow White Pearl, and Aurora Black Pearl, with a five-year/160,000-km vehicle warranty and an 8-year/160,000-km electric motor and battery warranty. It will be available at select Kia dealerships, with reservations accepted nationwide.