Kia debuts EV9 GT-Line: Pioneering a new era for luxury electric SUVs

PASAY CITY, Philippines—Kia, in collaboration with its official distributor in the country, ACMobility, proudly unveils today the highly anticipated Kia EV9 all-electric SUV at the 2024 Philippine International Motor Show. Building on the success of the Kia EV6, this launch underscores Kia's commitment to electrification and sets new standards for luxury electric vehicles. The Kia EV9 in GT-Line trim represents a significant step toward electric mobility in the Philippines as Kia merges cutting-edge technology with premium features—redefining luxury for both modern families and first-class executives.

Kia electric vehicles are designed to seamlessly integrate into users' daily routines, enhancing everyday experiences for families and busy executives. The Kia EV9 combines luxury, performance, and practicality while meeting the needs of the drivers and passengers for electric vehicles that align with modern living, thus making the Kia EV9 the ideal choice for those who seek a harmonious blend of style and functionality.

"Together with Kia Philippines, ACMobility is proud to launch the Kia EV9, offering a luxurious experience that aligns with our vision for the future of electrified mobility,” stated Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility. "We are committed to enriching the lives of our customers through innovative and forward-thinking solutions, ensuring that electric mobility is not only accessible but also reflects the premium quality and advanced technology that customers expect and deserve.”

Sleek Styling Meets Luxurious Comfort

As the flagship model of Kia’s electrified lineup, the Kia EV9 makes a bold statement with its striking dimensions. Spanning 5,015 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,780 mm in height, the Kia EV9’s futuristic styling, impressive performance, and comprehensive amenities have also earned the electric SUV global accolades such as the highly coveted 2024 Red Dot Best of the Best Award, a gold trophy at the International Design Excellence Awards 2024, and the 2024 iF Design Gold Award. Along with the 2024 Electric Vehicle of the Year and 2024 World Car of the Year titles from the prestigious World Car Awards, these recognitions validate the success of the Kia EV9, earning it the title of the ultimate flagship SUV.

The digital tiger face further accentuates the Kia EV9’s bold and distinctive styling. The iconic design language, penned to be in harmony with nature, combines a robust and aerodynamic profile with fine accents, including Star Map Small Cube Projection LED headlights, an Intelligent Front Lighting system, Auto-flush Door Handles, and Digital Side Mirrors. The Kia EV9 embodies the brand’s new global aesthetic while delivering modern practicality and usability.

Futuristic 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 285/45 series tires surround its wide, commanding presence. With 177 mm of ground clearance, the Kia EV9 projects an undeniable stance on and off the road.

"The launch of the Kia EV9, an award-winning vehicle recognized globally, underscores our commitment to enhancing the lives of our customers through innovative and electrifying new solutions,” said Brian Buendia, Chief Operating Officer of Kia Philippines. “We began our journey of electrification with the Kia EV6, and now with the Kia EV9, we are poised to take a leading role in the shift towards electrified mobility in the automotive industry.”

Only the Finest Cabin Experience

Inside, the Kia EV9 offers a luxurious experience with two 12.3-inch displays—one serving as the digital instrument cluster and the other as the touchscreen infotainment system center. With wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities, the infotainment system showcases a premium 14-speaker Meridian Surround Sound setup that delivers an outstanding high-fidelity audio experience.

A Digital Center Mirror lets the driver select between optical and digital modes with the flick of a switch. The elegant suede-lined interior of the Kia EV9 is punctuated by a dual sunroof, slim air vents, hidden haptic touch buttons, and an intuitive center console, creating an immersive futuristic driving experience.

Its 3,100 mm wheelbase and versatile 2+2+2 three-row seating configuration guarantee generous cabin space. While premium leather seats, made from sustainable and recycled materials, enhance comfort and reinforce eco-friendliness.

Luxurious seating accommodations begin with the front Ergo Motion Seat for the driver. It comes with 8-way power and 4-way lumbar support, as well as Premium Relaxation Seat functions such as cooling and memory configuration. The seat memory settings also automatically adjust the steering wheel tilt and telescopic angles to offer the ideal driving position.

The front passenger seat features 8-way power and 2-way lumbar support, as well as Premium Relaxation Seat functionality. A massage feature in the second-row Premium Relaxation Seats also elevates riding comfort for rear passengers. At the same time, a One-Press Power Fold function allows for easy ingress and egress to the power folding 50:50 split third-row seats. A Tri-Zone Automatic Climate control system cools down the interior for comfortable and relaxing journeys ahead.

Connectivity is a key priority in the Kia EV9, with advanced technology options that enhance convenience. The front center console includes one connectivity port and one charging port, while the front seat back panel offers an additional two. A wireless charger keeps devices powered, complemented by ambient mood lighting and power outlets in the front and rear. The innovative V2L (vehicle-to-load) feature allows users to power devices directly inside and outside the vehicle, making the EV9 a versatile companion for on-the-go living.

Electrifying Performance and the Kia DriveWise Advantage

At the heart of the Kia EV9 are powerful dual electric motors that deliver 384 PS and 700 Nm of torque. With the ability to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5 seconds, the Kia EV9 ensures an exhilarating driving experience.

This all-electric powertrain also allows the Kia EV9 to have a 2,268 kg towing capacity, which is ideal for hauling gear wherever your adventure takes you. With its large-capacity 99.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and its Smart Regeneration System with I-PEDAL STOP, the Kia EV9 realizes an exceptional combined city and highway range of up to 505 kilometers.

The Kia EV9 charging options are versatile: an 11 kW AC charger can fully charge the battery in 9 hours and 45 minutes, while a 50 kW DC fast charger takes it from 10% to 80% in 83 minutes. Using a 350 kW DC charger can achieve this in just 24 minutes. The Kia EV9 offers Normal, Sport, and Eco driving modes, and its all-wheel drive enhances performance for everyday commutes and adventures.

Notwithstanding its commanding size, the Kia EV9 also excels in emergency maneuvers such as quick lane changes, acceleration, braking, and overall cornering performance. This exhilarating driving experience redefines luxury driving associated with SUVs in its class.

Thanks to its DriveWise suite of safety systems, the Kia EV9 is also packed with advanced safety features that ensure safer journeys. These include Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, and a Blind View Monitor. Additional features such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2.0, Safe Exit Assist, and a 360-degree Surround View Monitor ensure effortless maneuvering and peace of mind.

Passive safety features include ten airbags, a multi-collision brake system, electronic stability control, hill-start assist control, and an anti-theft system, setting a new benchmark for safety in electric SUVs.

Pricing Details and Warranty Benefits

The Kia EV9 GT-Line will be priced at Php 5,888,000. Customers can choose from various exterior colors, including Ocean Blue, Snow White Pearl, and Aurora Black Pearl. For peace of mind, the Kia EV9 GT-Line includes a 5-year or 160,000-km vehicle warranty and an 8-year or 160,000-km warranty for the electric motor and battery.

The flagship Kia electric vehicle will be available for viewing and purchase at Kia New Manila, Kia Pampanga, Kia Alabang, and Kia Otis. Orders and reservations may also be accepted at all 40 Kia dealerships nationwide.

With the Kia EV9 GT-Line, Kia Philippines reaffirms its commitment to providing stylish, innovative, and premium performance electric vehicles that inspire movement, enhance day-to-day experiences, and lead the way toward a greener future.