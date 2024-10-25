Keep your radar tuned on Babymonster

Spotify announced that Babymonster has been selected as the newest Radar Korea artist.

Spotify’s Radar program is a global initiative created to support emerging artists on their journeys to superstardom. By providing tailored resources, Radar helps artists at every stage of their development, while strengthening their connections with fans and new listeners. Since its inception in 2020, Radar has spotlighted over 900 rising talents worldwide, including now international sensations such as The Kid LAROI, Lauv, Tyla and Lil Baby.

In Asia, the program has elevated artists in South Korea like NMIXX, Huh, LE SSERAFIM, Zior Park, RIIZE, and Filipino artists such as BINI, Maki and Hev Abi.

Globally, Radar artists have thrived under the program. They have been featured on more than 5,000 Spotify editorial playlists, and have, on average, seen a 40 percent increase in monthly listeners and a 30 percent growth in streams six months after becoming Radar artists.

Babymonster quickly captured attention with their powerful performances and unique edgy sounds, as seen with their hit songs like “Batter Up” and “Sheesh.”

For their entry into Radar, Spotify will support Babymonster with its best-in-class editorial support and a bespoke campaign aimed at further broadcasting their talent and colors in the global music scene. In addition to fueling the discovery of the group’s music on playlists such as Radar Korea, Spotify will also release a host of exclusive content on its K-Pop ON! Spotify YouTube channel.

This November, fans can also look forward to catching Babymonster at radar Live. An initiative under the Radar program, Radar Live was conceptualized to broadcast Radar Korea artists to a broader audience through interactive experiences. Radar Live is set to be held in Seoul, and will be live streamed for fans and listeners around the world. Listeners can stay tuned to @SpotifyKR on Instagram for updates and more details on Babymonster’s Radar campaign.

As of October 2024, Babymonster has over 7 million monthly listeners and 2.6 million followers on Spotify, amassing fans from around the world in their rookie year. Just months after their debut, Babymonster’s “Sheesh” ranked #5 on Spotify’s Global Impact List for South Korea, which recognizes the tracks by local artists that made the most global impact in the first half of 2024. The track is their most-streamed song on Spotify to date, followed by “Batter Up” and “Like THAT.”

“The Radar Korea program bolsters Spotify’s mission of helping artists break through to global audiences by connecting them with new listeners worldwide,” said Jungjoo Park, Spotify’s Head of Music, Korea. “We are excited to welcome Babymonster into Radar, and can’t wait to see them continue to captivate even more fans with their incredible talent and charisma.”