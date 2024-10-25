Jaecoo SUV debuts at PIMS

Chinese automotive brand Jaecoo Philippines announced the arrival of its fully electric SUV, the EJ6, which made its way to Manila on 21 October.

The vehicle, also known as the iCar 03, made its official debut at the 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit this weekend, marking the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility in the country.

The EJ6 is positioned as an off-road-capable, premium SUV and is designed with Jaecoo’s “off-road trendy” philosophy, combining technology, power, and aesthetics. It is built to handle diverse terrains, from steep slopes to water crossings, showcasing Jaecoo’s focus on adaptability and performance.

Engineered with a six-in-one motor system and powered by full-time electric technology, the EJ6 comes in two powertrain options.

The rear-wheel-drive model has a single motor producing 135 kW and 220 Nm of torque, while the all-wheel-drive variant adds a front motor, increasing output to 205 kW and 385 Nm.

Equipped with an 80 kW fast-charging battery, the EJ6 charges from 30 percent to 80 percent in 30 minutes and includes a V2L (vehicle-to-load) feature for powering devices.

The EJ6 offers two versions: the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and the all-wheel-drive (AWD). The RWD variant, powered by a 65.69 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, achieves a range of 421 km on a single charge.

The AWD variant includes dual motors and a 69.77 kWh battery, also delivering a 421 km range, highlighting the SUV’s focus on both urban efficiency and off-road capability.

Aimed at Filipino urban elites, the EJ6 is equipped with a 9.2-inch digital instrument panel and a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor. Added features include a 50-watt Qi wireless charger, panoramic glass roof, and an optional 12-speaker Infinity sound system.

The EJ6’s exterior features a boxy design with an all-aluminum body. Compact yet durable, the vehicle measures 4,342 mm in length, 1,930 mm in width, and 1,741 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,715 mm. Its lightweight build enables a 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 6.5 seconds.

“We are thrilled to bring to the Philippine market a vehicle that embodies Jaecoo’s global engineering expertise,” a Jaecoo Philippines spokesperson said.

“The EJ6’s arrival here is set to advance sustainable mobility and redefine SUV experiences for Filipino drivers.”