Inspiring creativity and innovation

In the School of Design and the Arts (SODA) Week 2024 at iACADEMY, students, faculty and guests had unforgettable experiences that combined creativity and technology.

An increasingly digital world is fueled by human ingenuity, as highlighted by this year’s theme “Ex Machina Deus.” Throughout the event, the Dean and chairpersons demonstrated their commitment to providing enriching opportunities to students. SODA Week offered students unparalleled learning experiences and a platform to showcase their talents through carefully curated exhibitions, insightful talks, workshops, and showcases.

The grand launch of the Ex Machina Deus: Manmade group exhibition at the Nexus Gallery was one of the week’s highlights, featuring works from renowned local and international artists Elena Bajo, Bohovee (Martin), Jef Carnay, Dex Fernandez, Arvin Flores, Denver Garza, Rox Lee, Carol Anne McChrystal, Mai Saporsantos, Jan Sunday and Costantino Zicarelli.

Students were also able to learn from industry experts during SODA Week. CO TEACH sessions such as Systems Engineering 101 with Tony Sawyer and discussions led by creatives Tusa Montes and Anjeline De Dios provided students with valuable insight into the rapidly evolving fields of design, media and technology.

As part of the MMA: TikTok session with Vergel Gregorio and Paolo Domingo’s Panginoon ng Kababawan, the ANIMASAYA Awarding Ceremony, and the FDT Fashion Show, students had the opportunity to share their work with the wider community through the MPSD Showcase and FLM Capstone Festival Screening, which highlighted the school’s diverse talent pool.