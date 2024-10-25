India-China deal model for Phl — Imee

The Philippines and China could replicate the recent agreement between India and the Asian giant that addressed the military standoff at their disputed border, according to Senator Imee Marcos.

Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said on Friday that India’s agreement with China demonstrated the effectiveness of resolving differences through dialogue.

“This gives me hope that the Philippines and China can pursue a similar solution in the West Philippine Sea, after India and China can agree on peace after decades of lethal encounters,” she said.

“In that case, the Philippines and China can undoubtedly work together to de-escalate tensions in the West Philippine Sea,” she added.

Marcos recalled that violent clashes broke out between Indian and Chinese forces over their disputed border.

She said that in 2020, four Chinese and 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives when both forces clashed.

To lower the tension that had increased through the years, India and China recently agreed to a military disengagement along the disputed border — a step toward reducing the friction between the two Asian powers.

Marcos said the Philippines and China should consider a peaceful resolution through dialogue to avoid conflict and destruction in the WPS.