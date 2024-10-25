Immediate support for most vulnerable children urged amid 'Kristine'

The Save the Children Foundation Philippines (SCP) urged the government to provide immediate support to the most vulnerable children amid the massive rains and flooding caused by severe tropical storm Kristine.

In a statement on Thursday, SCP pointed out that particularly at risk are girls, children with disabilities, and those from disadvantaged communities.

SCP said those children not only face disrupted learning but also exposure to exploitation to trauma.

The non-profit organization identified that 7.3 million learners are displaced and 17,764 schools closed due to "Kristine."

"Children are always the most vulnerable during disasters," Atty. Alberto Muyot, CEO of SCP.

"When education is interrupted, their entire future is at risk. We need swift and decisive action to protect these children and prevent long-term consequences to their development," Muyot added.

During his Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference of Disaster Risk Reduction held here last week, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., stressed the crucial role of local government units (LGUs) in disaster preparedness and called for inclusive strategies.

"We must ensure that no one is left behind, especially in children," Marcos said.

SCP echoed the call, urging the government to hasten the implementation of the Comprehensive Emergency Program for Children (CEPC) through LGUs, which would ensure children's safety and education continuity during crises.

Under Republic Act 10821, "Children's Emergency Relief and Protection Act," LGUs should adopt the CEPC to establish child-friendly spaces, gender-sensitive hygiene facilities, and protections against exploitation.

SCP said it ensures education continuity, health services, and rapid assistance to safeguard children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers in before, during, and after emergencies.

Muyot said the SCP is currently conducting a rapid impact assessment under its #LahatDapatSafe campaign to assess the situation and needs of children and families affected by "Kristine."

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, about 2.1 million Filipinos are affected by "Kristine."