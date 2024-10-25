How joyful living changes everything

KARE is not your typical furniture brand — it’s a joyful living statement for your home, blending creativity, style and personality into each piece.

Since its inception in 1981 by friends Jürgen Reiter and Peter Schönhofen, KARE has been the go-to for those who crave joyful and unconventional living.

The global leader in unique furniture and home decor recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest showroom at Garden Towers, Makati.

With a hotel-inspired theme called “Check In to the KARE Life,” the event immersed guests in KARE’s bold and expressive take on design, in which creativity meets joyful living.

From eclectic lighting fixtures to one-of-a-kind furniture finds, this brand is a treasure trove of unique designs that spark joy and inspiration in every room. Each collection feels like a trip around the globe, with artisanal touches and bold choices that make even the simplest spaces stand out.