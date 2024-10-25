How joyful living changes everything

KARE is not your typical furniture brand — it’s a joyful living statement for your home, blending creativity, style and personality into each piece.
Since its inception in 1981 by friends Jürgen Reiter and Peter Schönhofen, KARE has been the go-to for those who crave joyful and unconventional living.
The global leader in unique furniture and home decor recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest showroom at Garden Towers, Makati.
With a hotel-inspired theme called “Check In to the KARE Life,” the event immersed guests in KARE’s bold and expressive take on design, in which creativity meets joyful living.
From eclectic lighting fixtures to one-of-a-kind furniture finds, this brand is a treasure trove of unique designs that spark joy and inspiration in every room. Each collection feels like a trip around the globe, with artisanal touches and bold choices that make even the simplest spaces stand out.
Crafting experience
KARE is all about crafting experience. Whether you’re drawn to its quirky, “wow-factor” furniture or expertly crafted solid wood pieces built to last a lifetime, KARE speaks to those who believe that a home should reflect individuality.
According to KARE’s chief executive officer Peter Schönhofen, that’s the brand’s secret sauce. He said, “Our customers demand something individualized, something you won’t find everywhere. We search globally with artists and designers to bring trends to life, always keeping it fresh and affordable.”
Selecting which artists and designers to collaborate with isn’t an easy task, either. Schönhofen described to DAILY TRIBUNE the empathetic yet rigorous process. “We sit in a circle of 10 people, present ideas, and always ask, ‘How will this resonate with our customer?’ That’s key — making sure each piece connects with someone on a personal level.”
Filipino creatives
To showcase its mission transforming spaces into one-of-a-kind experiences, KARE collaborated with renowned Filipino creatives who embody KARE’s creative spirit. Distinguished florist Teddy Manuel, lifestyle journalist Marie Lozano and award-winning interior designer Chat Fores styled various sections of the store inspired by the brand’s fresh approach to design.
At KARE, the philosophy is simple: living is more than just sitting on a chair or lounging on a sofa. It’s about creating a space that gives you calm, relaxation and a sense of belonging.
“Your home should feel like an upgrade to your life,” Schönhofen explained to DAILY TRIBUNE. That’s why the brand offers personalized planning services —helping customers visualize how KARE’s tables, lamps and carpets can be seamlessly integrated into their living spaces.
When asked if the brand had ever anticipated its current success, Schönhofen confidently responded, “The sky is the limit. We never imagined reaching 120 stores worldwide, but we knew we had something special.”
Timeless pieces
Sustainability is another area where KARE stands out. Rather than pushing disposable trends, they focus on creating durable, timeless pieces. “Our furniture lasts much longer than average. You won’t want to replace it after a year — you’ll treasure it, and if you ever decide to part with it, someone else will cherish it.”
With over four decades of innovation, the brand’s proudest moments are tied to opening new stores and sharing its vision with the world.
KARE’s collections at the Garden Towers, Makati showroom include the Caldera Collection, an eye-catching series with sleek black tabletops and chrome-plated steel bases. Sophisticated yet glamorous, this collection can transform any room into a work of art with a refined, modern touch.
The Ciao Sofa Series, a testament to exquisite Italian design, is also another favorite. Designed with sleek lines and a cozy yet stylish seating arrangement, the half-rounded-shaped Ciao Sofa brings both elegance and comfort to any living room, making it an ideal centerpiece for conversation and relaxation.
Meanwhile, the Grace Collection shines the spotlight on new classics. The combination of a solid mango wood frame and a marble top creates a timeless look, while the gentle curves of the rounded corners bring discreet harmony.
For first-timers, KARE doesn’t believe in dictating how you should design your space. “We won’t tell you what to like. If you love it, you love it. If you don’t, that’s okay too,” Schönhofen says. Their only advice? Be curious and open to the unexpected. KARE offers a variety of in-stock items that can transform your home in an instant — sometimes even before you realize it’s exactly what you needed.
Ultimately, KARE’s mission is to inspire optimism and joy. Schönhofen sums it up perfectly: “Those who live with optimism, who embrace change, and smile at the world — they’re the ones who thrive.” And with KARE, your home becomes a vibrant reflection of that positive spirit.