Honda redefines sporty with all-new Civic

Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) opened its exhibit at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) under the theme “Sporty DNA: Redefined.” The event also marked the official launch of the New Civic, now available in the RS e-variant.

The New Civic was previewed last September during the “Transform the Future — One Honda Electrification” event, where HCPI and Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) committed to an electrified future.

The show also featured limited-edition versions of the CR-V V Turbo and Civic Type R, as well as two motorcycles: the All-New EM1 e: and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

The All-New EM1 e:, Honda’s first battery electric scooter, was showcased at PIMS. The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, a super sports bike, was also on display, emphasizing Honda’s commitment to greener mobility and racing heritage.

The limited-edition CR-V V Turbo, aimed at combining practicality and style, comes with sporty and utility accessories such as an exhaust pipe finisher, front aero bumper, and seat back protector.

HCPI also introduced the Mugen Civic Type R Group.A, the most exclusive Civic Type R in the country. Only five units will be available locally, following its global premiere at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January.

New features for the New Civic include parking sensors, Type C USB ports, and a 9-inch audio display across all variants. It is also the first model from HCPI equipped with Google Built-in for hands-free control, contributing to Honda’s global safety goal of reducing road accidents.

The New Civic is available in new color options, including Canyon River Blue Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, and Platinum White Pearl. Pricing details for the new models will be released separately.

To celebrate the launch, reservation fees for the New Civic RS e will be waived from until 31 October. Special promotions, including free periodic maintenance or a cash discount, are also available for test drives.

HCPI also launched the Honda Leasing Program in partnership with major financial institutions, offering lower upfront costs and flexible financing for customers interested in new Honda models.

Rie Miyake, HCPI president, reaffirmed Honda’s commitment to carbon neutrality and zero traffic fatalities by 2050, supported by technologies like Honda Sensing and Honda Connect. She emphasized Honda’s focus on providing practical and sustainable mobility solutions for the Philippine market.