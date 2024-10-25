Help is on the way — PBBM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday pledged “round-the-clock” operations by the national government to provide all the necessary assistance to the local government units (LGUs), particularly those badly hit by typhoon “Kristine.”

Expressing sympathy for the storm victims, Marcos touted the “resilience, leadership and proactive measures” being undertaken by the LGUs.

“Being first responders, the local government units are those, are the ones, are the entities that we count on for that very first response. And they have, as usual, come through and have done everything that is possible, that’s humanly possible, to provide relief, to provide rescue, and to provide assistance to all those who are in peril,” he said.

He directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to rapidly deploy its resources to assist in relief operations, particularly in the severely affected Bicol Region.

“Because, of course, Bicol has become one of the areas where the flooding has not, is taking time to go away simply because of the topography of the Bicol River basin,” he said.

“I make this pledge to our people: Help is on the way. It will come by land, air and even by sea,” he said.

Marcos noted that the other uniformed services, such as the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Philippine Coast Guard, were also alerted to the situation.

“I have ordered them to deploy vehicles, aircraft, boats, ships and all other transportation assets for rescue, relief and rehabilitation. This includes presidential helicopters,” he said.

Out of harm’s way

“This means putting people out of harm’s way, those whose lives are in danger, and then paving the way for the rapid movement of relief resources to affected areas,” he added.

Marcos also instructed the AFP and PNP medical corps to be on the frontlines.

“For a speedy and streamlined disaster response, I have directed the Cabinet secretaries to lead relief and rehabilitation work in specific areas,” he said,

The President also ordered the Department of Budget and Management to immediately release all necessary funds “so that needed resources can be procured expeditiously.”

He urged the Department of Social Welfare and Development to promptly deliver relief goods and mobilize the grant of financial aid under existing government programs.

He also ordered the Department of Agriculture to implement a quick planting and production turnaround plan to help farmers cope with the massive impact of the disaster.

“This, of course, is premised on the grant of immediate assistance, including the payment of crop insurance to farmers affected by the typhoon,” he said.

The Department of Public Works and Highways, he said, should undertake emergency road-clearing operations.

Marcos urged private contractors to join in the restoration of traffic on damaged roads and bridges.

He instructed the Department of Trade and Industry to enforce price controls on selected goods in all areas under a state of calamity in accordance with the law.

“The DTI is also directed to ensure the unhampered flow of goods in all the affected areas,” he said.