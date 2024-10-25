HANGING TOUGH: Letran aims to tighten grip on 4th spot

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m. — Lyceum vs Perpetual

2:30 p.m. — Letran vs JRU

After finally breaking a three-game losing streak in the second round, Letran College now wants to hang onto the fourth spot as it goes up against Jose Rizal University (JRU) today in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

The Knights, who hold a 7-6 win-loss record, hope to keep their winning ways at the expense of the Heavy Bombers when they clash at 2:30 p.m.

This will be the first NCAA game day this week after its scheduled matches last Tuesday and Wednesday were postponed due to tropical storm “Kristine.”

The last time both squads faced off was on 12 September when the Knights defused the Bombers, 70-62.

Letran staved off San Sebastian College last Tuesday after a hard-earned 101-96 double-overtime win.

Meanwhile, JRU is coming off a 65-80 loss to College of Saint Benilde last Sunday.

The Bombers will be going in fresh after its scheduled game against Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) last Wednesday was postponed due to “Kristine.”

Joshua Guiab is expected to lead JRU, which is in ninth place with a 3-9 slate, after scoring 17 points against the Blazers.

But Letran will be coming in determined after Deo Cuajao erupted for a career-high 34 points against San Sebastian.

While the Knights’ Final Four hopes remain alive, head coach Allen Ricardo said they need to be on the lookout for the Bombers’ defense.

JRU is the second-best team in assists allowed, with an average of 13.83 per game.

The Bombers are also the third-best team in rebounds allowed with an average of 40.67 boards.

“We need to study JRU and their tendencies. I told them if we win at least five of our six games, we could secure the No. 3 or No. 4 spot,” Ricardo said.

“Kobe Monje had an injury in the last game but we expect him to be back on Saturday.”

Rookie guard Jimboy Estrada will be another scoring option for Letran after dropping a career-high 30 points against the Stags.

At 11 a.m., Lyceum of the Philippines University goes up against EAC.

Both the Pirates and the Generals are tied in fifth place with similar 6-6 records and whoever wins gets a boost in bid to get a slot in the Final Four.