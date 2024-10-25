Green tote

SM Green Finds’ livelihood project in collaboration with renowned social entrepreneur and designer Zarah Juan created nearly 100 jobs, including opportunities for independent artisans and people deprived of liberty in Quezon City, fostering economic growth and skill development in vulnerable communities.

The project focused on environmental sustainability by repurposing 34,000 square feet of used tarpaulins — an area equivalent to seven NBA basketball courts — into stylish and durable tote bags and pouches.

This upcycling effort helped reduce waste and provided practical and entrepreneurial training for participants, enhancing their job prospects and overall quality of life.

More than 52 skilled artisans from Bulacan turned the design into reality.

The PDLs were responsible for cleaning and readying the discarded tarpaulins for sewing.

“The tarp bag project significantly empowered and upskilled more than 30 female PDLs in Quezon City. By providing them with practical and entrepreneurial skills and a sense of purpose and dignity, the project helped improve their overall well-being and future reintegration prospects,” shared jail chief inspector Lourvina Abrazado, warden, Quezon City Jail.

The bags were designed by Juan with functionality and aesthetics that go beyond fleeting trends.

“I designed it for enduring appeal and longevity. It’s a reflection of the bag’s purpose,” said Juan.

She is confident that every customer who purchases an SM Green Finds tote bag will appreciate their own contribution towards a sustainable lifestyle.

SM Green Finds x Zarah Juan The Tarp Project bags are available at Kultura branches nationwide.

Tote bags are priced at P999; pouch, P499. Sales from the tote bags will be donated to the SM Foundation’s youth and education initiatives, furthering the social impact of the campaign.

SM Green Finds is a multi-year campaign with focus on products made from natural, local ingredients to support local communities and empower micro, small and medium enterprises in their green practices.