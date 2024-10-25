Farmer killed in Benguet landslide

BAGUIO CITY—A farmer died moments after being hit by a landslide during the wrath of severe tropical storm "Kristine" on Thursday at Barangay Buyacaoan, Buguias, Benguet.

The victim was identified as Jasper Jones D. Amoy, 24.

He is a resident of Bay-o Central, Kibungan, Benguet, and works as a farmer where the landslide took place in Buguias, Benguet.

The Buguias Municipal Police said Amoy was tending to his vegetable garden when the soil suddenly eroded, hitting him. He was recovered and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead-on-arrival.

The rains are not strong, according to the police, but it is uspected that the soil was softened by the continuous pour. There was no other reported hurt by the landslide.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Atok, Benguet, reported some landslides, including rock slides, in its territory. Workers conducted clearing operations, making the roads, especially along the Halsema Highway, passable for motorists.

In Bontoc, Mountain Province, the body of a 60-year-old man who was reported missing after falling into the Chico River in Sabangan, Mountain Province, on October 24, 2024, was recovered in the morning of October 25. The remains of Francis Angel were retrieved by members of the Search and Retrieval Team at the part of the river between Malitep, Balili, and Gonogon, Bontoc.