EXPERIENCE A HALLOWEEN ADVENTURE FULL OF TROLL-TASTIC TREATS

City of Dreams Manila brings out spooky surprises, fun-filled activities and non-stop excitement this Halloween season at Café Society, CenterPlay and DreamPlay, where participants in a Halloween costume contest have a chance to win an overnight stay at Hyatt Regency Manila.

Troll or treat at DreamPlay

DreamPlay holds its annual Halloween activity on 1 November, as it presents a new Halloween adventure. Dubbed as “Troll or Treat,” the adventure features Dreamworks’ well-loved Trolls characters Poppy and Branch.

To join the fun, guests can avail of the Troll or Treat package offered for P2,999, which comes with an all-day pass at DreamPlay. Registration starts at 10 a.m. while DreamPlay attractions open at 11 a.m. Package also includes Pumpkin Hunt and Halloween balloon pop activity at the DreamTales Library, where special treats and prizes are at stake; 2D Halloween movie showing; meet-and-greet with DreamPlay characters; and the Troll or Treat Runway costume contest, where the winner is awarded an overnight stay at Hyatt Regency Manila’s King or Twin Room with breakfast for two.

Poppy and Branch are also set to tour the registered participants around The Shoppes at the Boulevard for a Trick-or-Treat activity in the participating restaurants and retail outlets: Red Ginger, Hidemasa, Jing Ting, Rossi Pizza, Chez Gingy, Café Society, Wolfgang Steakhouse Grill, Gangnam Sanghae Premium, Mango Tree, Modern Table 082, Alfredulla, Hakken, Bally and BDO.

The event also comes with a free Troll or Treat tote bag and mug. Tickets may be purchased in advance until 31 October at the DreamPlay Counter, through BDO online payment, BDO bank counter transaction or credit card payment through BDO check out.