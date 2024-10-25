Ex-VP Robredo's Angat Buhay mobilized to aid typhoon victims

Former Vice President Leni Robredo mobilized a special network on Friday to deliver relief operations to areas outside Naga City affected by Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine."

"We have activated our Angat Buhay Bayanihan Network to do relief operations in areas outside Naga which have also suffered the same fate from Typhoon Kristine," Robredo posted.

As of Friday morning, 25 October, the Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership's Bangon Naga donation drive for "Kristine" victims has raised around P16.3 million in cash. The group will accept donations until Saturday, 26 October.

Angat Buhay also received P4.9 million worth of in-kind donations, providing relief goods, hygiene kits, and hot meals to over 13,329 families. Additionally, 45 rescue boats have been deployed to support ongoing rescue operations. Community Pantry PH, an Angat Buhay partner, is distributing hot meals to affected residents.

Angat Buhay reported 25 community kitchens operating across Sorsogon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Albay. The foundation continues to accept bulk in-kind donations, which can be dropped off at 84 Cordillera St., Sta. Mesa Heights, Quezon City.

Robredo also warned the public against fraudulent accounts soliciting donations under Angat Buhay’s name. Only Kaya Natin! and the Tanging Yaman Foundation are authorized to collect funds for Angat Buhay.

Bicol University (BU) mobilized resources, with its College of Medicine providing essential supplies. The University Student Council has distributed supplies in Polangui, Albay, while BU has dispatched food, water, and hygiene kits to affected areas.

The Philippine Red Cross deployed a food truck on Thursday night, 24 October, to heavily flooded areas in Quezon Province, along with rescue vehicles, assets, and volunteers.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) also launched a donation drive for pets impacted by the storm. Donations, such as pet food, crates, towels, canned goods, and rice, can be dropped off at the PAWS Animal Rehabilitation Center in Quezon City from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.