Eastern gets past Kaya FC

Kaya FC-Iloilo absorbed its third straight loss in the AFC Champions League Two after a 1-2 heartbreak against Eastern FC of Hong Kong yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Marcos Gondra opened the scoring for Eastern in the 28th minute after his left-foot volley blasted past Kaya goalkeeper Patrick Deyto.

After defender Wong Tsz Ho was booked with a yellow card inside the penalty box in the second minute of added time, Kaishu Yamazaki stepped up and sank a penalty kick to level the match at 1-1.

Noah Baffoe gave Eastern the lead in the 79th minute after firing a screamer with his left foot.

Lee Chun Ting had a chance to equalize for Kaya in the 81st minute but his very own screamer went over the bar.

Daizo Horikoshi could have also scored for the Lions in the 85th minute but his header was saved by Eastern goalkeeper Yapp Hung Fai.

Despite this match being Kaya’s closest loss in the competition, head coach Yu Hoshide said the result remained the same regardless of how big the deficit was.

The Lions lost 0-3 to Sanfrecce Hiroshima FC last 19 September at the Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima in Japan before absorbing a 1-4 defeat at home against Sydney FC.

“Honestly, the result was disappointing. No matter how many possessions you have, the score remains the same,” Hoshide said.

“I wanted to get a point today but we didn’t. We’re getting better so we hope to do our best in the second round.”

Kaya will return to the football field when it faces against Loyola FC in the Philippines Football League on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the same venue.