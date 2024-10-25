DoJ setting up a prosecutors’ academy

A Department of Justice (DoJ) Academy will soon be established as a permanent training institution for prosecutors and will also launch a mentoring program. The initiative aims to strengthen the capabilities of government prosecutors, making them more effective in handling cases to ensure justice for all.

The DoJ’s efforts are led by Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes T. Andres, head of the DoJ’s law enforcement and prosecution cluster, and OIC Prosecutor General Richard Anthony D. Fadullon.

The officials met with representatives from the United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and the International Development Law Organization (IDLO) to express gratitude for their ongoing support in enhancing the skills of DoJ prosecutors.

Andres highlighted the assistance provided by the US government in training prosecutors to investigate and prosecute cases related to money laundering, terrorism financing and environmental crimes. He also conveyed Secretary Remulla’s appreciation for the strong partnership with the US.

INL Deputy Assistant Secretary Brandon Yoder, who is in the Philippines for the 3rd Philippines-United States Bilateral Maritime Dialogue, reaffirmed the US government’s commitment to the country, as expressed during the Philippines-US Bilateral Strategic Dialogue held in Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

Along with IDLO-Philippines Country Manager Atty. Siavash Rahbari and INL Deputy Director in the Philippines Luke Bruns, Yoder assured the DoJ of continued support to sustain the progress achieved through the partnership.

Officials from both countries acknowledged the essential role of robust prosecutorial institutions in maintaining public trust and ensuring an effective justice system.