DoH mobilizes Ilocos Region health teams

The Department of Health (DoH) on Friday said it has mobilized health teams in the Ilocos Region to provide first aid and hygiene kits to local government units (LGUs) that will need additional supplies due to the onslaught of severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

DoH Regional Director Paula Paz Sydiongco assured the public that its health emergency management service is in close coordination with provincial health disaster teams in the provinces.

She said the DoH unit continuously monitors families’ health status in all evacuation centers to assess health concerns and provide appropriate assistance.

“Our emergency teams continue to tour together with members of the [Provincial Department of Health Officer] in the provinces to provide immediate assistance if necessary such as handing out additional hygiene kits and jerry cans to those in evacuation centers,” Sydiongco said.

Sodium dichloroisocyanurate (troclosene sodium) tablets were also delivered to Bauang and Bacnotan evacuation centers for the disinfection of water.

As of 24 October, most health facilities in the region were upgraded to code “Blue” Alert Level in anticipation of STS “Kristine.”

According to the latest National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, “Kristine” has affected over 2.6 million people and reportedly killed 13 others.

“Kristine” is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday.

Its wrath reportedly damaged P15.2 million worth of infrastructure in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Northern Mindanao, and Soccsksargen.