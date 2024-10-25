DOH mobilizes health teams in Ilocos Region

The Department of Health (DOH) said Friday it has mobilized health teams in the Ilocos Region to deliver first aid and hygiene kits to local government units (LGUs) in need of additional supplies due to Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine."

DOH Regional Director Paula Paz Sydiongco assured the public that the Health Emergency Management Service is closely coordinating with provincial health disaster teams to monitor the health status of families in evacuation centers, address health concerns, and provide necessary assistance.

"Patuloy po ang paglibot ng ating mga emergency teams kasama ang mga miyembro ng [Provincial Department of Health Officer] sa mga probinsya upang magbigay ng agarang tulong kung ito ay kinakailangan gaya ng pamimigay ng additional hygiene kits at jerry cans sa mga nasa evacuation centers (Our emergency teams continue to tour together with members of the [Provincial Department of Health Officer] in the provinces to provide immediate assistance if necessary, such as handing out additional hygiene kits and jerry cans to those in evacuation centers)," Sydiongco said.

Sodium dichloroisocyanurate (troclosene sodium) tablets have also been delivered to evacuation centers in Bauang and Bacnotan for water disinfection.

As of 24 October, most health facilities in the region were raised to code "Blue" Alert Level in response to Kristine.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Kristine has affected over 2.6 million people and caused 13 reported fatalities.

The storm is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday. Initial reports estimate P15.2 million worth of infrastructure damage in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Northern Mindanao, and Soccsksargen.