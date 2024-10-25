DLSU IS increases focus on challenge-based learning

De La Salle University Integrated School (DLSU IS), the satellite campus of DLSU in Laguna offering education from kindergarten through secondary levels, has kicked off the 2024-2025 academic year with a renewed commitment to its Lasallian Service Learning (LSL) program.

“Our main goal is to develop students who are not only academically competent but also socially responsible, well-rounded, and proactive individuals equipped with critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Through LSL, students actively apply their learning to address real-world issues, fostering a sense of purpose and commitment to making a positive impact,” Maria Theresa Patricio, OIC Principal of DLSU IS, said.

The program, which integrates service learning and challenge-based learning across all grade levels, aims to empower students to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges and enhance their holistic education.

The LSL program will run through the first two terms and culminate in the third through the academic festival in Grade School, as well as the service learning projects and the colloquium in Junior High School.

“DLSU IS is forging more impactful partnerships this year, focusing on promoting mental health and wellbeing, supporting underserved communities, and addressing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Students will have the opportunity to collaborate with a diverse array of organizations and initiatives addressing critical social and environmental challenges. These partnerships ensure that students gain invaluable firsthand experience while fostering empathy and social responsibility,” Margarita Perdido, the executive director for the Lasallian Mission Office in Laguna, said.

Looking ahead, DLSU IS plans to enhance LSL by integrating technology to further empower students and communities. The school remains dedicated to its long-term goals of cultivating lifelong learners, building ethical leaders, strengthening community engagement, enhancing global competence, and promoting innovation in education.