Just this week, we experienced the angry entry into the country of tropical storm “Kristine” which caused devastation in some provinces and cities.

Schools and government offices across the northern Philippines were shut as the storm made landfall on the country’s main island of Luzon, after first leaving a trail of destruction south of the capital.

Sadly, lives were lost and properties destroyed. Life for many victims will never be the same again.

The number of disasters and calamities befalling us continues and seems to increase every year. The negative impact on lives, property, crops and livelihoods gets more severe and devastating as time goes by.

The effects of disasters and calamities are complex, protracted and unpredictable, forcing governments and communities to adjust their preparedness practices and coping methods to provide an early and more effective response for those in need.

In the face of the changing climate, the intensifying and increasing storms and other forces of nature that negatively impact our lives and safety, allow me to share some thoughts on what we can do to avoid or at least lessen the adverse effects on us.

I focus on three groups which can implement best practices in disaster preparedness and response, namely: (a) the government, (b) the communities and (c) the individual.

Government plays a very crucial and substantial role. It has the mandate and capacity to ultimately determine the success and efficiency of emergency operations. This calls for government to continuously invest in strengthening its capacity for timely and efficient disaster preparedness and response.

Specifically, national government agencies need to coordinate with local government units, civic groups, business, church and other partners to know what risks and hazards to prepare for even before storms and typhoons come.

Government must conduct training and provide facilities to equip volunteers as first responders. It must continue to review and refresh its agencies’ operational procedures in order to deal more efficiently with emergencies. These agencies must continue to research on new technologies that will help them improve their preparedness and response, and assure communities of early action.

The government’s role cannot be over-emphasized, as the Philippines is prone to overlapping typhoons and storms.

Another group is the community. Communities are very important to the success of any disaster preparedness and response. Communities must participate in local emergency planning efforts. Local community leaders must establish grassroots organizations that focus on volunteerism and quick response.

These leaders and organizations best understand the unique and specific needs of the community and how best to support their constituents when disaster strikes. Local government workers should continue spreading awareness, educating the members of the community in advance.

Last, but certainly not the least important, are the individuals who must consider and learn ways to prepare for disasters most likely to impact them and their families. Individuals must develop a disaster plan for themselves too. They should create a family emergency plan that includes evacuation routes, contact information on the police, fire department and loved ones, and designated meeting places.

They may also put together an emergency survival kit which contains life-saving essentials like canned food, water, first-aid supplies, charging cords, flashlights and a battery-powered radio. Also take with you important documents, such as land titles, medications and communication devices to ensure you’re ready for what’s next.

It will also help to learn basic survival skills and techniques, such as CPR or first aid, or how to build a fire or purify water. In addition, have a plan for long-term power outages that will impact food and water access. And stay informed. Information is readily available from government and news outlets.

Let us continue praying, helping and wishing those adversely affected, but let’s also address the things that are within our control.