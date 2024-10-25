Daquis makes fresh start with Farm Fresh

Farm Fresh waged a recruiting coup when it signed Rachel Anne Daquis for the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference starting 9 November.

The Foxies made the announcement, saying that the seasoned spiker will serve as one of their main scoring options in the season-ending conference of the country’s most prestigious women’s club league.

Toting a deadly brew of beauty and power, the 36-year-old Daquis is expected to pump life into the Farm Fresh side that is looking for a leader.

Daquis perfectly fits the bill as she used to be the team captain of the national team that saw action in various international events, including the prestigious FIVB Women’s Club World Championship in 2013.

She also led Philippine Army, Petron and Cignal to a lot of memorable finishes not only in the PVL, but in the defunct Philippine Superliga as well in which she won multiple Most Valuable Player awards.

She, however, took a break from the sport this year to focus on her business pursuit.

At Farm Fresh, she will be joining the young crew of Trisha Tubu, Jolina Dela Cruz and Caitlin Viray under the leadership of Japanese coach Shota Sato.

The Foxies also landed the services of veteran libero Jheck Dionela and setter Alohi Robins-Hardy, who used to play with Daquis at Cignal.

“The queen is back,” the Foxies said in a social media announcement.

“It’s been said a couple of times before: Farm Fresh needs a veteran outside hitter who can lead the team to greater heights. And that’s exactly whom we got.”

The Foxies are coming off an eighth-place finish in the Reinforced Conference and a fifth-place performance in the Invitational Conference this year.